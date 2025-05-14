His Aunt Went To Jail, So His Cousin Moved In With Them. Now He’s Frustrated With His Mom For How Much She’s Pushing His Cousin To Change.

Being a teenager is hard enough without having to suddenly move in with your aunt because your mom went to jail! One teen finds herself in this situation, but as if that isn’t enough, her aunt keeps pressuring her to change.

Well, not exactly. The aunt is trying to recruit her son (the teen’s cousin) to encourage her to change.

Let’s see how that’s working out.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not helping my mom more with my cousin? My(17) aunt recently went to prison for fraud. This put a lot of stress on my mom, who not only has to deal with her older sister being in prison and make sure my grandparents/her parents are handling it okay but has also taken in my cousin(13).

Things were rough with the kid…

There are two things my mom is concerned about : diet and habit. My cousin eats all the veggies that my mom tells her to but she turns down some of the fruits. She also prefers video games to reading. At first she only ate apples, bananas and oranges but I was able to convince her to try pomelo, pineapple and melon, and she ended up liking them. So that’s a total of six fruits she eats.

He was trying his best…

My mom asked me to see if I could find books my cousin would enjoy. I ended up getting her hooked on a particular author. She read six of her books and just started the seventh one.

He doesn’t want to pressure her…

But my mom said it isn’t enough, and that she should eat more fruits and read books by other authors too. I don’t want to push since she’s still processing all the changes that’s happened but my mom accused me of coddling her and said that we’re a family and I should cooperate.

That she wants what’s best for my cousin but can’t do everything on her own.

GEEZ! That mom sounds like too much.

Why can’t the mother just accept that the cousin is going through a lot right now?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes the girl needs to have space to adjust and grow used to the new scenario.

Exactly! This user thinks the mom is expecting change too soon and that she needs to handle this situation with care.

That’s right! This user knows there’s nothing wrong with the cousin!

This user thinks the mom needs to chill out and do less.

This user knows that the only thing the kid needs right now is coddling!

Someone’s being way too controlling!

