Wife Runs Online Shop Out Of Their Basement, So Husband Says His $350K Mortgage Payment Should Count As A Business Contribution

AITA for insisting that my sole provider payment of a $350,000 mortgage counts as a business expense for my wife’s home business? AITA for stating that paying the mortgage counts as my contribution to organization of my wife’s business? Hello all. I’m married to a wife I love dearly, but wow we don’t get along on most things. One of them is the situation with our basement. I’m the sole provider—or at least the primary provider. (I provide at least 90% of our money.) She is a very good stay at home mother. She is also an aspiring business owner, and is finally starting to get it off the ground. She resells little trinkets and assorted goodies on Poshmark.

The issue is that the inventory takes up a LOT of space. It takes up so much space, that when we were in our starter home, it was a constant fight over her buying more inventory but not having anywhere to go with it. I recently got a massive promotion, and a huge upgraded house. It has over 2,000 square feet, BEFORE counting the expansive open basement. It’s $350,000, and the monthly payment is $2,500. One reason we got it was so she could essentially have a warehouse where she lives. As the primary breadwinner, I pay for this entirely alone. We’re both on the property deed, but only I’m on the mortgage. I also pay for all other life necessities, to include the insurance, gas, and maintenance for three cars, and private tuition for our kids.

Due to our quality of life, despite me pulling over $130,000 annual, we are still living paycheck to paycheck. I insist that a house this large is a large luxury—I grew up happy in a much smaller house, though she grew up in a house about this size. Her business is starting to take off, and she finally has the money to pay one employee regularly. She’s paying this employee-friend to regularly help her organize the massive quantities of inventory that have been unorganized. She takes up over half the basement for her inventory alone, and another quarter for hundreds of gallons of stuff that none of us ever use but she refuses to get rid of. All of my things fit into one quarter of the basement, which I have immaculately organized, mostly because I just don’t have much.

Point is, basement needs organization, and not my one quarter—it’s her three quarters. Full of her stuff. I think I pay enough by paying the mortgage, and that she should have to pay for help if she needs help with those mountains of business inventory and just “things” she refuses to either use or dispose of. She says I’m unfair, and contributing nothing since I pay nothing to the helper. She believes I’m not contributing to the organization because I have yet to pay a dollar to her employee-friend. She also insists that me paying the mortgage alone doesn’t count as helping with the business, because she refuses to see a house this large as a luxury and instead thinks I’m holding the necessity of family housing over her head.

AITA for insisting that paying this mortgage is a luxury I provide her for her business?

