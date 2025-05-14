Employee Asked Coworkers To Donate To A Fundraiser, But One Coworker Doesn’t Have Any Extra Money To Spare

It seems like everywhere you turn these days, someone is asking for money.

Friends, family members, strangers…and co-workers.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit, and this person is curious if they did something wrong?

Check out what happened…

AITA for not donating to a coworker’s fundraiser? “One of my coworkers, Sarah, is raising money for her dog’s surgery. I totally get it—she’s devastated, and I feel for her. She set up a GoFundMe and has been going around the office asking people to donate.

Hey, times are tough…

Here’s where the problem started: I didn’t donate. Not because I don’t care, but because I literally can’t afford to. I’ve had some unexpected medical bills and car repairs, and I’m barely keeping up with rent. I also have my own pet who needs regular care, so I can’t justify spending money I don’t have, even for a good cause.

She feels like Sarah is judging her.

Sarah never asked me directly, but other coworkers did. When I said I couldn’t right now, they just went, “Oh… okay,” but the vibe shifted. Then, a couple of days later, I heard Sarah venting to another coworker in the break room, saying, “It’s just disappointing when some people act like they care but can’t even chip in ten bucks. I guess their morning lattes are more important.”

And yeah… I buy coffee most mornings. Because it’s, you know, part of my budget. But now I feel like I’m being judged for not skipping a coffee to donate.

It doesn’t end there…

It got worse. Someone put up a donation tally in the break room, listing how much everyone contributed. My name was the only one missing. Another coworker joked, “Oof, harsh,” when they saw it, and now I feel super awkward every time I walk into the kitchen. I thought about donating something just to make the tension go away, but honestly, the pettiness is making me not want to. Still, I don’t want to be the office villain over this. So, AITA for not donating? Or should I have just thrown in a few dollars to avoid the drama?”

A tally in the break room is over the line. Nobody should feel obligated to donate.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said they’re NTA.

Is there anyone out there right now who ISN’T asking for money?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.