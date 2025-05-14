Woman Brought Her Young Son To A Gathering At A Friend’s House, But The Friend Told Her To Leave Because Her Kid Was Out Of Control

Hey, when it comes to hosting people in your home, it’s your way or the highway!

AITA for yelling at a mom and her kid to get out of my home? “A few months ago, I (28F) started a new DnD campaign and invited a few friends. One of them, “Sarah”, asked if her friend “Anne” could join. Anne is a mom who doesn’t get many chances to hang out with adults, so I agreed, even though I knew she might be flaky due to childcare responsibilities. I asked Anne if she could attend at least the first few sessions to get familiar with the game, and she agreed.

She then proceeded to cancel, mostly last minute, every proposed first session for the next two months. I told her I’m sorry but if she can’t make it to the next proposed session, she won’t be in long campaigns (still welcome to join one-shots). She apologized and said she’ll make it. She made it. But brought her toddler without asking.

As soon as they came the kid needed to use the bathroom. He made a mess since he can’t fully use an adult toilet yet. I told Anne that’s fine but asked her to clean it up. This surprised her and she started being a bit on edge.

We finally sat down at the table and the kid started running around, looking for things to do. I was a bit stressed out by this. Anne noticed and put him in her lap. But now the kid was at the table, which was covered in mini figurines, dice, pretty pictures and maps, most being a choking hazard, along with glasses of various drinks. The kid started fussing about wanting to play with them. I was telling Anne no because it’s not safe. She told me he’s gentle and doesn’t put stuff in his mouth. We bickered while her kid was throwing a tantrum.

After the kid knocked over a glass, I loudly asked her to step out into the backyard and calm him down a bit while I make the table safer. She did, visibly embarrassed, and I removed everything except for plain looking papers, pens and paper cups. I also did my best to calm down as this entire thing stressed me out to hell and back at this point. They came back and things were fine for a minute. That is, until my dog came out of my bedroom to drink water. Now, I don’t have many house rules, but I have one that’s important: “Ignore the dog”, they were informed of that before coming over.

The kid spotted her and yelled “DOGGY.” Anne put him down “to say hi”, he made a full speed beeline at my dog while making grabbing motions and yelling. I stopped him by stepping out in front of him, he ran into me, fell down and started crying. Anne started screaming at me, I screamed back, and very swiftly told her to get out of my home.

Sarah was annoyed and told us it took them an hour and a half to get to me, then went with Anne since they carpooled. The rest stayed, it was awkward for half an hour or so, but we ended up having fun and they even stayed for the night. I then woke up to the local FB groups and people’s instagram stories calling me a controlling jerk, saying I’m “discriminating” against various players, being too strict and “have a dangerous dog”. To add insult to injury, Sarah, who I’ve been friends with for years, is not speaking to me. AITA?”

