Woman Canceled Her Family Vacation After Her Parents Invited Strangers, And Now They Want An Apology For “Making A Scene”

When family time is already rare, watching it get handed to strangers can feel like the final straw.

What would you do if your parents barely showed up for your child’s life, then invited a random couple to your annual family vacation without asking?

Would you try to make the best of it?

Or would you step away before the disappointment cuts any deeper?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

AITAH for cancelling my trip because my parents invited a random couple along on our family vacation? I want my parents to spend time on our family trip with my child and their other grandkids instead of this random couple they’ve invited. For context: My parents are absent grandparents- they never come to see us, we always go to them. They never call, it’s always us calling them. They barely message. They didn’t even acknowledge my son’s birthday. My siblings and I have expressed our frustration with their lack of effort, and my parents always make excuses for it. They say they want to be involved in our kids’ lives and promise to try harder, but nothing ever changes.

This year, her parents decided to invite their friends on the family vacation.

The time we do spend together is usually full of laughter and special memories. They love to play the doting grandparents online/ to their friends as well. Onto the issue: My family has an annual vacation to a campground every summer. We all book our own cottages & spend a week together. I found out today from my sister that my parents have invited friends of theirs- another couple- on our family trip for the whole week. I was so upset when I heard this. I was so looking forward to them spending that time with us. I messaged my dad and expressed how upset I was they A) they invited random people for the whole week without at least asking the family how they felt about it, and B ) that they would be spending even less time with their grandkids/ kids if they had friends to entertain on the trip.

Upset, she canceled the trip, and now her parents are upset.

Both of my parents got very defensive and accused me of being controlling/ demanding/ entitled. I told them how sad I was that they were twisting my words and not seeing this for what it really is- they don’t spend time with their grandkids. I’m wondering if I am wrong because I cancelled our reservation, and my spouse/son will be sitting this year out. I cancelled because I think it will hurt me more than anything to see my child being ignored by parents. My parents want an apology from me now because I “really upset them” and I am trying to “own their time”. Anyhow, I’m very hurt and sad over this. I want my parents to grow a good relationship with my son. I was so close to my grandparents, and I want that desperately for my son. I love my parents so much, and I feel like our relationship is so one-sided. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides, but they should’ve asked the rest of the family before inviting others.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person has an interesting take on it.

As this comment suggests, she may need therapy to get over it.

It’s time to face the facts.

Great point.

She needs to let it go.

No matter how much she wants her parents to be grandparents, they obviously have no desire.

