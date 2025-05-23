Woman Expects Her Husband To Pay For Her Friend’s Expensive Birthday Dinner, But He Refuses And Leaves Everyone Scrambling To Cover The Bill

It’s one thing to treat someone to dinner, but it’s another to be ambushed into paying the whole bill.

So, what would you do if your wife’s friend invited you out for her birthday, ordered a table full of pricey food, and then suddenly expected you to pay for everything?

Would you avoid problems and just go along?

Or would you refuse to be guilt-tripped into footing the bill?

In the story below, a husband finds himself in this same scenario with his wife and her friend.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH for not paying for my wife’s friend’s bday dinner ? I (m27) went with my wife (f22) to her friend’s birthday dinner (f20). My wife’s friend invited us out for her birthday, and we went to a pretty nice restaurant. I was expecting to pay for mine and my wife’s, of course, but when the waiter came to ask how we were splitting the check, my wife’s friend said one check and then told me, “Thank you.” I was obviously taken aback, and I told her I wasn’t planning on covering her dinner either (she ordered quite a few things, and all pretty pricey).

Apparently, his wife was on her friend’s side.

Her friend said it was my birthday present to her, and I looked at my wife, waiting for her to say something, but she agreed I should just cover it. I refused and told the waiter to make it two separate, and refused to pay; my wife’s friend was mad and had to use a credit card to pay. My wife is now upset with me also and said I should’ve just covered her friend’s meal too, and instead I made it a big deal. AITA?

Wow! That was so rude on her part!

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the age difference is to blame.

As this person suggests, he needs to talk to his wife.

According to this comment, the wife could’ve just paid.

This person doesn’t like the wife’s lack of respect.

He was right to stand his ground.

However, he should use this as a learning opportunity and make sure that they know who’s paying ahead of time before they go on any more dinner dates.

