Woman Felt Awkward Being At Her Ex’s Wedding, And Now The Bride Is Accusing Her Of Being Jealous

Going to an ex’s wedding is very weird for most people.

If you stayed friends with an ex and were invited to their wedding, would you go, or would you make an excuse not to go?

This woman refused to attend the wedding of her ex to another friend, but her ex and his fiancee are making her feel bad about not going.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for withdrawing from my Ex’s wedding when I promised to remain friends? I’ve had the same ten friends since college. It has a mix of genders, and multiple people have dated each other. For me, I dated “Matt” for a year, but it fizzled out.

This woman and Matt agreed to remain friends.

He wanted free time, but I was career-oriented. We agreed to remain friends as we would inevitably meet at our mutuals’ hangouts. We didn’t want to make it awkward.

But she had always felt awkward around Matt after they broke up.

Other ex-couples have done the same, and everyone said it wasn’t a big deal. However, the awkwardness never vanished. I avoided one-to-one conversations with Matt.

She got invited to Matt’s wedding.

Fast-forward three years, and Matt is marrying another girl in our clique, “Emma.” She is lovely, and I wish them a happy marriage. However, they want to invite me, and I feel this is getting bizarre. Besides online stories, I have never heard of exes being invited to weddings.

She texted the bride that she can’t come to the wedding.

I have no romantic feelings towards Matt, but can I pretend our history never happened? To be blunt, it feels wrong at a wedding when you’ve been intimate with the groom. I texted Matt and Emma that I’d send them a wedding gift. I said I would like to withdraw from the event.

They all thought she is jealous.

They accused me of being jealous. They said I can’t put my feelings aside for one day to support them. They want everyone to be unified. I assured them that I don’t have any feelings towards Matt.

She still doesn’t think it’s normal to stay friends with an old flame.

It is simply awkward. I know it’s normal for exes to remain friends in our group, but it’s pretty uncommon. And you can’t expect everyone to handle it the same way.

Exes are meant to be left in the past, where they belong.

