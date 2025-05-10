Woman Found Out She Wasn’t Invited To Her Friend’s Wedding, So She’s Furious Because The Bride Didn’t Have The Decency To Tell Her Why

Wedding invitations can be an indication of how important someone is to the couple.

What would you do if you found out you were the only person in your friend group who wasn’t invited to a friend’s wedding? Would you ask the friend why you weren’t invited, or would you consider all of them ex friends and move on with life without them?

This woman never received an invitation to her friend’s wedding, and she’s fuming about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for being mad at my so called “friend” who didn’t invite me to her wedding? I have a friend group consisting of 4 girls. One of them announced last year that she’d get married this year in spring. As we are in spring now, I started to wonder if I might have missed the invitation because I didn’t know any details about the wedding at all. Not even the date.

This woman found out she wasn’t invited to her friend’s wedding.

I thought it was odd, so I asked one of the other group members if she got an invitation. And it turned out she did. And she also knew that I was the only person in our group who was not invited.

She had no idea why she wasn’t invited.

She didn’t want to tell me the reason why. She mentioned it probably wasn’t anything personal. She said I should ask the bride-to-be since it’s her job to tell me.

She’s mad at the bride.

Now, I am mad at the bride-to-be. I’m also hurt that she didn’t tell me on her own initiative that I’m not invited. She handled everything secretively.

She really should talk to the bride-to-be to find out what happened, but it sounds like they’re ex friends now.

Let’s read the reactions of other Reddit users to this story.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Short and straightforward.

You need new friends, says this person.

Finally, here’s another sensible insight.

Is she really a friend if she didn’t invite you to her special day?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.