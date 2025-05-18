Woman Got Engaged After Her Best Friend, But Wants To Get Married First So She Set Her Wedding Date Before Hers

Weddings can bring out the worst in people, whether that’s family, friends, or even the couple getting married.

And a lot of the points of stress and conflict can come from seemingly innocent decisions made during wedding planning, such as the location, the invite list, the seating arrangements, or even the date.

In today’s story, a newly-engaged woman is struggling with telling her friend after they both got engaged, but only one set a date.

Check it out.

AITA for setting a wedding date before my best friend?

I got engaged!! 3 days ago 🙂 My fiance’s mom started planning wedding dates the night of the engagement – she’s a take charge kind of lady – already reached out to a venue to set a date for next May.

It wasn’t even the bride’s choice. Her future mother-in-law was not going to let any grass grow under their feet.

She did this within 2 days of the engagement and I’m happy she took charge but also wasn’t pushing for it. Since it happened so fast I didn’t get to talk to my best friend about it until after it happened.

Obviously, this woman didn’t think about running potential plans past her friend first.

My best friend got engaged over a year ago and was planning to have her wedding next April, but hasn’t set a date yet. Due to us both being in school, next April/May are kind of the only option before our lives get hectic.

It can sometimes be hard finding a date that works for everyone. I was engaged for a year and a half to work around other weddings.

Of note, we have overlapping friends but 90% live in the area. Under 5 people would be flying out for both weddings.

It’s a possible conflict, even though they have most of the same friend group.

We both know this and have joked about having a joint wedding and bachelorette, but I know she’s too nice to let me know if she’s actually upset I set a date first.

Except, you know what this post doesn’t say? That her friend is even upset about it.

AITA for setting a date before her?

In the comments, people say don’t go looking for trouble where none exists. After all, there is no evidence that the friend has feelings about this situation at all.

People can’t put all their lives on hold because someone else they know also got engaged and hasn’t managed to plan their wedding yet.

But several people question the fact that this woman’s future mother-in-law has rushed to start planning.

So while the she is’t doing anything wrong. Perhaps someone else here is, and it’s not the parties that she is asking about.

Maybe it’s time for her to start asking about her new mother-in-law, instead?

People are allowed to start planning their lives, even if their friends haven’t moved forward yet.

Timing is everything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.