Woman Had A Single Drink With Her Family, And Her Boyfriend Acted Like She’d Done Something Terrible And Called Over 50 Times In A Panic

Some people confuse control with care.

This woman shares that she occasionally drinks, but she never gets drunk.

Her boyfriend hates when she has even one drink, and she’s not sure if she should listen to him or if he’s overreacting.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to stop drinking even though my boyfriend wants me to I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost a year now. And it’s been good. It’s kind of tough recently, but that’s part of where the story begins

This woman admits that she doesn’t drink too much.

I don’t drink often and when I do, it isn’t much. I only drink every few months when I’m with my family, and it’s usually just one drink, to the point I don’t even get buzzed.

When her grandfather passed, her family made her drink one glass of wine.

Back in January, my grandfather passed. My family all had a drink in memory, a single glass of wine for me. The day after he passed, I mentioned to my boyfriend that my family did that.

He had a very strong reaction.

And he freaked out on me and called me over 50 times. All of which I ignored.

We later talked about how inappropriate him freaking out and calling me about drinking to remember my grandfather the day after he died while I was helping my grandmother process her grief for her husband of over 50 years.

She drank again at a baseball game.

Yesterday, I went to a baseball game with my family. I got a drink for myself and I mentioned it to him. He’s been crying at me and making me feel guilty. He’s telling me it makes him uncomfortable, and I need to stop.

Her boyfriend couldn’t understand her occasional drinking.

I really don’t see an issue with it. I’m responsible and safe, but he can’t seem to understand that. For context, he’s never had a sip of alcohol, let alone a drinking problem. I just feel like my refusal to stop being met with control is sickening.

Her mom thinks he needs to get over himself.

I talked to my mom. She said he needs to get over himself, which I agree with. Anyway, AITA?

Her boyfriend’s reaction is pretty extreme. There must be a deeper issue here. Maybe someone in his life was an alcoholic?

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

He’s acting crazy, says this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person is curious.

While this user thinks there’s something wrong with the guy.

Finally, short and simple.

Being overly controlling in a relationship can eventually push the other person away.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.