Woman Has Been Saving Money To Buy Her First Home, But Her Broke Family Member Has Been Guilt-Tripping Her To Share Her Money

by Heide Lazaro

Some family members can be so entitled.

If you have something they want, they may try to make you feel guilty until you break down and give it to them, but giving in isn’t always a good idea.

This woman has been saving up to buy a house, but a family member wants her to share her money with them.

What should she do?

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITA for not sharing my savings account

One of my family members is upset with me because I have grown a savings account, and they feel like I should be helping them.

Mind you, they are older than me and has a steady job and all.

They want to spend their money on new vehicles and gadgets.

This woman plans to buy a house.

I’m saving to buy my first house.

But I’m over here…

Being guilt-tripped.

The other family member sounds irresponsible.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

You have to look out for yourself, advises this user.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers useful advice.

Here’s a short but similar thought.

Finally, more insightful advice from this person.

Saving money is not a problem.

