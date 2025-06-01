Woman Learned That Her Husband’s Friends Secretly Dislike Her, So Now She’s Left Questioning Everything

Trust and honesty are crucial in a marriage.

This woman found out that her husband’s best friend and his wife don’t enjoy being around her.

As much as this hurts her, she’s just as hurt by the fact that her husband knew this and didn’t tell her.

Was he wrong to keep it a secret?

AITA for blowing up at my husband for gatekeeping information from me? My (43F) husband (39M) has been holding onto this fact: That his lifelong best friend and his wife don’t want to be around me. And he’s known this for literal weeks.

He said they told him that I’m “too much.” And yet, no one in all this time has said a word about it. A thing about me: I’m autistic. I have no inclination for subtleties, and I feel everything incredibly deeply.

I am absolutely shattered. My husband is well aware of the fact that I don’t catch on to things unless they slap me in the face. He kept this information from me and let me spend time with them knowing that they feel this way.

I am livid and devastated. I see now this was a bit of an exaggeration. I was really really upset, though. How am I supposed to get past this and forget? How do I trust that he isn’t holding things back from me all the time now?

Some people think hiding things from you means protecting you.

