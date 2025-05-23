Woman Let Her College Friend Crash For A Few Days, But When A Few Days Turned Into Three Weeks Of Freeloading And Constant Interruption, She Finally Snapped

We all go through difficult times.

AITA for kicking out my jobless friend who turned a “few days” visit into a three-week stay? I (24F) have been friends with my college roommate for 6 years. We were super close in school, but grew apart after graduation. She moved across the country. We mostly kept in touch through social media.

Last month, she messaged me, saying she was going through a rough patch. She lost her job, and her boyfriend dumped her. She wanted to visit for “a few days to clear her head.” I felt bad and said yes.

Well, those “few days” turned into three weeks. She’s been sleeping on my couch, eating my food, and using my stuff. And she was not contributing anything. I work from home, and she’s constantly interrupting my workday with her drama.

I suggested maybe it’s time to look for a ticket home. She burst into tears. She said she has nowhere to go, and I’m her “only support system.”

Yesterday, I had an important Zoom meeting. I specifically asked her to be quiet for one hour. Halfway through, she starts blasting music and FaceTiming someone in the living room. My boss definitely heard, and I was mortified.

That night, I finally snapped. I told her she needed to leave by the end of the week. I even offered to help buy her plane ticket. She called me heartless. She said a real friend would support her “no matter what.”

She’s been posting vague stuff on social media about “finding out who your true friends are during hard times.” I feel guilty because she is going through a lot. But I’m also exhausted from the constant emotional labor and lack of boundaries.

My apartment is tiny. I never signed up to be someone’s indefinite crash pad and therapist. So, AITA for kicking out my friend when she’s down on her luck?

Being a good friend doesn’t mean sacrificing your peace and personal space.

