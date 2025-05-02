Woman Refuses To Be In Her Estranged Mother’s Will After 11 Years Of Silence, But Her Siblings Say She’s Totally Selfish
When you’ve been cut out of someone’s life, it’s hard to accept being written back in, just because they’re facing the end.
So, what would you do if an estranged parent suddenly asked if you wanted to be included in their will, after more than a decade of silence?
Would you accept the offer without a second thought?
Or would you stand your ground and refuse, no matter what your family thinks?
In the following story, one young woman finds herself facing this very decision.
Here’s what’s going on.
AITA for refusing to be in my Mothers Will
I (26F) have been estranged from my Mother for 11 years.
Last month, she had a health scare and decided to get a Will.
She reached out to my Dad to ask me if I wanted to be in the Will, and I refused straight away.
I don’t want money from her death just because we happen to share some blood.
Now, others are telling her she mishandled the situation.
However, my younger brothers think I`m an ******* for refusing to be in the Will.
I told them, at the end of the day, it’s her money and it’s her decision what she wants to do with it.
I couldn’t care either way.
What is annoying me is the fact that she reached out to my dad to ask me; it just feels like a power move to me.
And the fact that my family can’t see that and act like I’m the one who’s wrong has me second-guessing myself.
AITA?
Wow! It’s easy to see why she feels that way, but maybe it’s worth thinking about.
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.
She should give this some thought.
While she’s upset about being estranged from her mother, she has no way of knowing how she’ll feel when something happens to her mom.
