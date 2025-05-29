Woman Stopped Updating Her Ex-Husband About Their Children, So Now He Blames Her For Shutting Him Out

Estranged parents can’t expect to know everything about their children.

This woman decided not to give her ex-husband details about their kids because he has a history of ignoring important events.

Now, he’s accusing her of shutting him out. Is he right, or is she doing the right thing?

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for not sharing info on kids My ex and I divorced 10 years ago. Our kids are 14 and 12. I stopped giving him information a few years ago because he’d either forget, not care, not show up, or fought it.

This woman noticed how her ex-husband would occasionally show up for the kids.

Her has never asked how they’re doing with their lives or in school. He tries to be dad of the year and come back into their lives every few months. Well, he’s come back hardcore the past week.

He thinks she’s keeping him out of everything.

He made it seem like I’ve been keeping him out of everything since he was contacted from the school. Am I the jerk for not sharing stuff with him? The kids will even ask me not to tell him stuff.

There’s no point in sharing things with him if he’s not going to show up, and especially if the kids don’t even want him to know.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

A dad shares their honest opinion.

He should be more present, says this person.

Here’s a short and simple remark.

And lastly, this person shares more sensible insight.

Some parents only want the title, not the responsibility.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.