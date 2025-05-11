Woman Told Her Husband She’s His Wife, Not His Mother, And Now He Hasn’t Spoken To Her In Over Three Weeks

When communication breaks down in a relationship, silence can hurt more than any argument ever could.

What would you do if your spouse stopped speaking to you over a passing comment, then kept the silent treatment going for weeks? Would you apologize to ease the tension? Or would you stand your ground and question what kind of partnership you really have?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation and is taking a hard look at her marriage. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA? Husband hasn’t spoken to me for 3 weeks So, 3 weeks or so ago, my husband was talking about his diet, and I mentioned how he should have more fibre in it. He was like ‘how do I get more fibre’ and mentally I thought we both have access to Google, but I didn’t want to be rude, so I replied with the answer(s). He said, ‘You wouldn’t make meals like that for me, would you?’ And I responded, ‘I’m your wife, not your mother.’ He said it was an extremely rude thing to say and hasn’t spoken to me in 3+ weeks.

She didn’t mean to be malicious.

For context, we have 3 children, and he is only here for a day and a half a week as he works away, so he would have expected me to bulk cook on the weekend for him to take with him. My response wasn’t meant maliciously and I haven’t apologised because I genuinely meant it, we have been together for 15 years, and it genuinely made me feel so resentful, the way he said it and the expression was puppy doggish. It made me feel like he was manipulating me, because he can never be bothered to research or implement for his health, even though he’s a highly intelligent and capable man.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened.

I guess I feel frustrated that he will pour everything into work (15-hour days, etc), but on the home front, the boring day-to-day, it’s all on me. This isn’t the first time he’s ’gone silent,’ but I usually always make good or apologise, and this time I haven’t. It’s just so awkward and the longer it goes on the more resentful I feel over it – he’s pretty much my only solid adult interaction in person, both physically and mentally. I feel super alone, but I also feel sorry for him because he must really be a sad and cruel person to inflict this on another person. Writing this has made me realise just how deeply unhappy I am with him, LOL. But anyway. AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like things went south pretty quickly.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the situation.

This is actually great advice.

Wow! Most people wouldn’t even consider this.

As this person points out, they may need marriage counseling.

This is a thoughtful response.

She needs to reconsider everything.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.