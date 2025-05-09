Woman Told Her Husband They’re Spending Too Much Time With His Family During Holiday Gatherings, But He Responded That It’s Totally Normal

Holiday gatherings are supposed to be fun and cheerful, but how long is too long to spend with your in-laws on the holidays?

This woman thinks they spend too much time at her in-law’s during holidays, but her husband disagrees.

But he told her she only has a problem with it because it’s his family, not hers, and she’s wondering if he’s right.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my husband we’re spending too much time at holiday gatherings? We were at my in-laws for Easter. We celebrated on Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. I get it’s a holiday, but AITA for telling my husband that’s an excessive amount of time for a family gathering?

This woman thinks seven hours for a family gathering is too much.

I’m not saying we eat and run. But on my side, we spend like a solid 4 to 5 hours at a holiday dinner. That’s an absolute maximum. But seven?

He thinks she only has a problem with it because it’s his family’s event.

All his family’s gatherings are like this. Except for Christmas, which is a two-day celebration with an overnight stay. We live 20 minutes from them. My husband told me this is totally normal. He said I’m taking issue with it because it’s his family.

It can be normal for families to spend the whole day together on holidays.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Be open and considerate, advises this user.

And finally, here’s another suggestion that makes sense.

Whether it’s 5 hours or 7 hours, what’s important is that everyone’s having fun.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.