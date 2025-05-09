Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place
The relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is a complex one.
This woman treated her son to an expensive restaurant for his 30th birthday.
Her daughter-in-law expressed her excitement for the same treat on her birthday.
The problem is that this woman wasn’t planning on doing the same thing for her daughter-in-law.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for telling her this was just something I planned on doing for my son’s 30M birthday?
I think there’s been a bit of a miscommunication.
It’s between my daughter-in-law (30F) and I.
I just celebrated my son’s 30th birthday.
I gave him tickets to a really nice restaurant.
This woman’s daughter-in-law was expecting to be treated to the same restaurant.
Well, my DIL’s 30th is in 4 months, and she said she can’t wait to go out with me on her 30th birthday.
She was expecting a nice restaurant as well.
This was something I was only planning on doing with my son.
Her DIL expects that she treat them equally.
My DIL has a tendency to think I should always treat them exactly equal at all times.
If I buy a shirt for my son, she thinks that means she should automatically get one, too.
She is very good to my son and a very nice and sweet DIL though.
But she wanted to be honest with her that the treat was only for her son.
Just this one thing that’s a bit annoying about her.
AITA for telling her this was something I was just doing for my son’s birthday?
I could be the jerk for not treating them equally on their birthdays.
It sounds like it’s just a misunderstanding.
Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another point from this person.
It’s a bit odd for DIL to expect, says this person.
This person shares their honest opinion.
Finally, another mother-in-law speaks up.
Some daughters-in-law can be too entitled.
