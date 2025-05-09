May 9, 2025 at 11:55 am

Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

Man and woman eating salmon at a fancy restaurant

The relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is a complex one.

This woman treated her son to an expensive restaurant for his 30th birthday.

Her daughter-in-law expressed her excitement for the same treat on her birthday.

The problem is that this woman wasn’t planning on doing the same thing for her daughter-in-law.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling her this was just something I planned on doing for my son’s 30M birthday?

I think there’s been a bit of a miscommunication.

It’s between my daughter-in-law (30F) and I.

I just celebrated my son’s 30th birthday.

I gave him tickets to a really nice restaurant.

This woman’s daughter-in-law was expecting to be treated to the same restaurant.

Well, my DIL’s 30th is in 4 months, and she said she can’t wait to go out with me on her 30th birthday.

She was expecting a nice restaurant as well.

This was something I was only planning on doing with my son.

Her DIL expects that she treat them equally.

My DIL has a tendency to think I should always treat them exactly equal at all times.

If I buy a shirt for my son, she thinks that means she should automatically get one, too.

She is very good to my son and a very nice and sweet DIL though.

But she wanted to be honest with her that the treat was only for her son.

Just this one thing that’s a bit annoying about her.

AITA for telling her this was something I was just doing for my son’s birthday?

I could be the jerk for not treating them equally on their birthdays.

It sounds like it’s just a misunderstanding.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 27 at 6.36.27 PM Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

Here’s another point from this person.

Screenshot 2025 04 27 at 6.37.33 PM Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

It’s a bit odd for DIL to expect, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 04 27 at 6.38.12 PM Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

This person shares their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 04 27 at 6.38.37 PM Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

Finally, another mother-in-law speaks up.

Screenshot 2025 04 27 at 6.40.16 PM Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

Some daughters-in-law can be too entitled.

