Woman Treated Her Son To An Expensive Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant, So Now His Wife Is Expecting To Be Treated To The Same Place

The relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is a complex one.

This woman treated her son to an expensive restaurant for his 30th birthday.

Her daughter-in-law expressed her excitement for the same treat on her birthday.

The problem is that this woman wasn’t planning on doing the same thing for her daughter-in-law.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling her this was just something I planned on doing for my son’s 30M birthday? I think there’s been a bit of a miscommunication. It’s between my daughter-in-law (30F) and I. I just celebrated my son’s 30th birthday. I gave him tickets to a really nice restaurant.

This woman’s daughter-in-law was expecting to be treated to the same restaurant.

Well, my DIL’s 30th is in 4 months, and she said she can’t wait to go out with me on her 30th birthday. She was expecting a nice restaurant as well. This was something I was only planning on doing with my son.

Her DIL expects that she treat them equally.

My DIL has a tendency to think I should always treat them exactly equal at all times. If I buy a shirt for my son, she thinks that means she should automatically get one, too. She is very good to my son and a very nice and sweet DIL though.

But she wanted to be honest with her that the treat was only for her son.

Just this one thing that’s a bit annoying about her. AITA for telling her this was something I was just doing for my son’s birthday? I could be the jerk for not treating them equally on their birthdays.

Some daughters-in-law can be too entitled.

