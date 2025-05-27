Woman Uses A Blender To Make Smoothies For Breakfast Every Morning, But Her New Neighbor Complained That She Was Being Too Loud

Some people prefer smoothies for breakfast, and if you have a blender, they’re pretty easy to make.

The only problem with blenders is that they can be loud. Do you think a blender is too loud to use first thing in the morning if you live in an apartment?

This woman has been making smoothies every morning for years without any complaints, but her new neighbor claims that the blender is too loud and wants her to stop using it in the morning.

Let’s see how this plays out.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA? My neighbor complained about how loud my blender is and told me to stop using it every morning, but I went outside my apartment and it’s very quiet. Neighbor is going to management about it Every morning for breakfast, I make a smoothie in my blender. It’s easier, healthier, faster, and tastier than cooking, so I much prefer it. It’s a regular old Oster Blender.

The new neighbor stopped this woman on her way to work.

We just got a new neighbor in the apartment across the hall. We hadn’t spoken until one morning. She intercepts me as I’m leaving for work. She seems like the very fussy type, and she talks really fast.

The neighbor told her that her blender was loud and she needs to stop using it.

She introduces herself and asks me my name. She asks if we can talk. I said sure, and she tells me very quickly that my blender is insanely loud every morning and told me I need to stop using it. Before I could even say anything or apologize, she turns around and walks back inside.

She had been doing it for 5 years, and no one has complained.

I’m driving to work and thinking: “I’ve been doing this for five years now. And no one has said anything. It seems pretty quiet even inside.”

She tried listening to the sound from the hallway.

So after work, I decide to test it out. I turn on the blender, walk outside my apartment, and close the door. It’s a barely audible hum. I can’t even imagine how much quieter it is after going through another wall. So, I decide I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing.

Once again, the neighbor confronted her about it.

I make my breakfast like normal. Two days later, as I’m leaving for work, she intercepts me again. She asks me why I didn’t listen to her. I explained that I don’t feel the noise is unreasonable and that two days ago, I tested it myself and stood in this very spot and could barely hear it, so I can’t imagine how it’s insanely loud in her apartment.

The neighbor said she would involve the management if it happened again.

She starts threatening me that it’s my last chance to listen to her before she goes to management. I tell her that I actually would like management to be involved. This seems like a situation where we need a third party so they can determine if I’m making an unreasonable amount of noise.

But she didn’t hear back from her or the management.

If they say I am, I’m happy to stop. This was four days ago. I haven’t heard anything from the girl or management. AITA?

It was an empty threat. The neighbor probably knows management won’t be on her side.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Some people have unreasonable expectations, and that’s why you can’t please them all.

