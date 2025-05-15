Woman Was Told She Could Only Attend Her Sister’s Wedding If She Wore A Beige Dress, So She Didn’t Go To Her Sister’s Wedding

Everyone wants to look and feel their best at important family events.

What would you do if you were told you had to wear a specific color to a family event, but you knew you looked horrible in that color? Would you wear it anyway, or would you skip the event?

This woman was excited about her sister’s wedding day until her sister assigned a dress color to her that she wasn’t comfortable wearing.

Check out the story below to see what happened.

AITA for skipping my sister’s wedding because I refused to wear beige? I (28F) recently declined to attend my sister’s (32F) wedding. This was because of her very strict dress code, and now, my entire family is upset with me. My sister is having a black-tie wedding and required all guests to wear specific colors only: black, white, or beige.

This woman was asked by her sister to wear a beige dress.

I was totally fine with that until she told me I had to wear a beige dress because “black and white are for VIPs only.” And she didn’t want “too many people in black or white in the photos.”

She explained why she couldn’t do that.

I explained that beige completely washes me out and I’d prefer to wear black or even navy if that was okay. She flat-out refused and said that if I didn’t like it, I didn’t have to come. So, I didn’t.

Now, her sister and mom are upset, saying she’s being disrespectful.

Now, she’s angry and saying I made her wedding all about myself. And my mom says I’m being petty and disrespectful. But I genuinely didn’t want to look and feel uncomfortable all day, especially in photos that will be around forever. So, AITA?

How was she not considered a VIP when they’re sisters? Even with this strict dress code, she should’ve been wearing black or white.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person shares a valid point.

Here’s another insightful thought.

This person says some brides treat weddings like a dictatorship.

Finally, short and simple.

It’s more disrespectful to force others to do something they’re not comfortable doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.