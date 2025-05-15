Woman Witnesses An Accident Happen And Knows The Person At Fault Will Lie, So She Gives The Other Driver Her Phone Number And Tells Him To Have His Insurance Company Call Her

What would you do if you saw a car accident happen?

Would you keep on driving since you weren’t involved in the accident, or would you try to help the person who was innocent in the accident?

In today’s story, one woman sees a car accident happen, and she is determined to help the innocent driver.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Cause an accident because you’re too special to wait in line? That’s cool, I’ll be a witness for the other driver’s insurance. I have to make a left turn at an intersection where the line to make that turn backs up at least half-mile every work day. It’s about a 15 minute wait when it’s bad, and about 10 minutes in normal traffic. A lot of people skip that line and cut off drivers who wait patiently to turn. It gets hazardous when those same idiots literally force their way into the turn lane, regardless of another vehicle already existing in that space.

She almost got into an accident.

Early last week, some jerk literally just shouldered my car out of the way. They saw me. They heard my horn. They kept merging. I avoided that accident and carried along with my day – although I was incredibly irritated.

Another driver tried to merge into the turn lane.

Three days later, some jerk tries the same thing on the truck behind me. A woman in a mid-size sedan decided that she was getting in the left turn lane come hell or high water. Unfortunately for her, the lane she was merging into was already occupied by a full-size pickup. She probably would have realized that if she had looked where she was going, but she didn’t.

They saw the whole thing happen.

She hit the truck, of course. It damaged her car, of course. Nothing major, just knocked her mirror off. I watched the whole thing because that truck was directly behind me. Her head never turned, she was looking straight ahead as she collided with that truck. Something about her body language (and the fact that she pulled her phone out to record the truck after the accident she caused) told me she was a Karen. I just knew she was going to lie her butt off to avoid fault.

She was determined not to let the Karen get away with it.

Now, my tiny bit of petty revenge. I gave the truck driver my cell number, told him I saw it all, and offered to share my observations with the cops or insurance company. This was not the same car that almost hit me earlier in the week, but it was the same entitled attitude. The truck driver’s insurance called me the next day and I told them exactly what I saw. It was enough information to exonerate the truck driver and put fault on the jerk in the sedan. I don’t know what happened after that call, and I really don’t care. I got my petty revenge against one of those horrible drivers.

That intersection sounds really dangerous.

It sounds like the city needs to add a second turn lane to prevent drivers from trying to skip the line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I agree. There’s a bigger problem here than inconsiderate drivers.

Stupidity usually doesn’t win.

More people need to do what she did.

She did the right thing.

It wasn’t petty.

It was the right thing to do.

