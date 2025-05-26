Woman Wore A Dress Her Mom Bought From A Controversial Brand, And Now Her Friends Are Calling Her An Unsafe Person To Be Around

Sometimes, a thoughtful gesture may have a negative impact.

AITAH for wearing clothes my mom bought me I (21F) am pretty alternative looking. I have piercings, tattoos, etc. My mom is very well-meaning and she loves that I express myself.

I recently went through a very difficult situation. To make me feel better, my mom bought me a bunch of clothes she thought I’d like. Unfortunately, the clothes are from a controversial company, Dollskill. I won’t get into why Dollskill is controversial, but they have had racist scandals in the past, among other things.

I told her they were cute and that I loved her. I appreciated the sentiment. I told her I would prefer not to support the brand, but she already bought the clothes, so I was going to wear them.

They were a very sweet gift. I wore one of the dresses out to dinner with some friends. One of them immediately clocked it was a Dollskill dress. They asked why I was wearing it. I explained my mom bought them.

I told them she didn’t know about the company. She just saw clothes she thought I would like. My friends started saying my mom needs to do her research. They said I should have refused the clothes altogether and that I should have refused to wear them due to their scandals.

I told them the clothes were already purchased. Any damage done has already been done. I am not going to berate my mom for trying to do a sweet thing. It just so happened to come from a negative company.

A few of my friends have decided I am an “unsafe person” to be around because I won’t get rid of the clothes and even wore them to an event. I feel like this is silly. They’re just clothes, and I didn’t buy them myself. And now my mom won’t purchase from that company either. AITA?

