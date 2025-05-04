‘You can’t even stick out your tongue.’ – A TikTokker Had To Go To A Hospital After She Bit Into A Jawbreaker
by Matthew Gilligan
Take care of those choppers, friends!
Because any kind of issues you have with your teeth is gonna be painful AND expensive.
A young woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a broken jaw from chomping down on a jawbreaker affected her life.
She told viewers, ““I lost seven pounds in two weeks. No chewing, no opening your mouth.”
She added, “You can’t even stick out your tongue.”
Well, that sounds pretty miserable…
Check out the video.
@jawbreakergirl
JAW WIRED SHUT CANT EAT FOR 6 WEEKS! #jawsurgery #brokenjaw #jawwiredshut #fyp
Here’s a previous video that the woman posted right after in incident.
By the looks of it, she thinks this whole debacle is gonna make her rich.
@jawbreakergirl
crazy how life work #jawbreakergirl #jawbreakerlawsuit
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
Let this be a lesson to all the candy eaters out there…
