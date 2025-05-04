May 4, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘You can’t even stick out your tongue.’ – A TikTokker Had To Go To A Hospital After She Bit Into A Jawbreaker

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of a woman with her jaw wired shut

TikTok/@jawbreakergirl

Take care of those choppers, friends!

Because any kind of issues you have with your teeth is gonna be painful AND expensive.

A young woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a broken jaw from chomping down on a jawbreaker affected her life.

woman with her jaw wired shut

TikTok/@jawbreakergirl

She told viewers, ““I lost seven pounds in two weeks. No chewing, no opening your mouth.”

close up of woman's mouth

TikTok/@jawbreakergirl

She added, “You can’t even stick out your tongue.”

Well, that sounds pretty miserable…

woman with a broken jaw wired shut

TikTok/@jawbreakergirl

Check out the video.

@jawbreakergirl

JAW WIRED SHUT CANT EAT FOR 6 WEEKS! #jawsurgery #brokenjaw #jawwiredshut #fyp

♬ dreamin – ᴢᴇɪɴᴀʙᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢᴢ 🖤.

 

Here’s a previous video that the woman posted right after in incident.

By the looks of it, she thinks this whole debacle is gonna make her rich.

@jawbreakergirl

crazy how life work #jawbreakergirl #jawbreakerlawsuit

♬ DIM – Yves

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.24.14 AM You can’t even stick out your tongue. A TikTokker Had To Go To A Hospital After She Bit Into A Jawbreaker

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.31.31 AM You can’t even stick out your tongue. A TikTokker Had To Go To A Hospital After She Bit Into A Jawbreaker

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.24.50 AM You can’t even stick out your tongue. A TikTokker Had To Go To A Hospital After She Bit Into A Jawbreaker

Let this be a lesson to all the candy eaters out there…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter