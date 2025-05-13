Young Woman Only Recently Found Out Who Her Father Is, But Now He’s Trying To Tell Her What To Do, So She’s Refusing To Respect Him As A Parent

In a perfect world, you would be a part of your children’s lives from the moment they are born.

AITA for saying ‘No child support, no opinion’? I(17) think I might have to explain how I was born for context. My mom has two friends. I’ll call them ‘Amelia’ and ‘Jessica.’ Jessica’s husband cheated on her with Amelia, getting her pregnant, but Jessica forgave them. Then he cheated on her with my mom. Jessica still forgave him and forgave my mom, which makes me think she’s probably the most forgiving person on the planet.

Anyways, my mom insisted that Jessica’s husband is my father but he always denied it, up until several months ago when he realized how much we look alike. So he agreed to a DNA test. Turns out he is my father.

So, two affair children by two different women for him. He has been visiting about once a month but things are still awkward between us.

It has nothing to do with child support, but he is trying to step in much too late.

I was reading a romance novel when he told me I’m too young for those books and said I must stop reading them.

I told him I won’t. But he said I have to listen to him since he is my father. So I said ‘No child support, no opinion.’ He seemed pretty stung by it. Was it too much? AITAH?

