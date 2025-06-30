A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

Personally, I’ve never experienced an earthquake. I’ve only been in parts of the world where they occur for maybe a cumulative two weeks of my life, and have yet to catch one.

They seem both terrifying and routine for a lot of people, like in this video from TikTok user @melodyxgreen:

“San Diego Earthquake, 4/14/25” reads the caption.

“Crazy sounds of a 5.7 earthquake today in San Diego,” it says in the video description.

Sure enough, you can hear a lot of commotion, and see someone running with their dog to seek shelter, but the car just sits peacefully in the driveway.

Was this a Chevy ad?



Hope the runners are ok!

Don’t be fooled, the earth done shaked.

These definitely freak people out.

Or maybe it was a passing wind?

Stay safe out there!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁