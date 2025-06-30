June 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

by Ben Auxier

A driveway in San Diego during an earthquake

TikTok/melodyxgreen

Personally, I’ve never experienced an earthquake. I’ve only been in parts of the world where they occur for maybe a cumulative two weeks of my life, and have yet to catch one.

They seem both terrifying and routine for a lot of people, like in this video from TikTok user @melodyxgreen:

A driveway in San Diego during an earthquake

TikTok/melodyxgreen

“San Diego Earthquake, 4/14/25” reads the caption.

A driveway in San Diego during an earthquake

TikTok/melodyxgreen

“Crazy sounds of a 5.7 earthquake today in San Diego,” it says in the video description.

A driveway in San Diego during an earthquake

TikTok/melodyxgreen

Sure enough, you can hear a lot of commotion, and see someone running with their dog to seek shelter, but the car just sits peacefully in the driveway.

@melodyxgreen

Crazy sounds of a 5.7 earthquake today in San Diego. #earthquake #sandiego #sandiegoearthquake

♬ original sound – Melody ✨

Was this a Chevy ad?

2025 05 18 23 36 03 A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It
Hope the runners are ok!

2025 05 18 23 36 11 A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

Don’t be fooled, the earth done shaked.

2025 05 18 23 36 18 A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

These definitely freak people out.

2025 05 18 23 36 27 A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

Or maybe it was a passing wind?

2025 05 18 23 36 32 A 5.7 Earthquake Hit San Diego, But Aside From The Noise You Might Never Even Know It

Stay safe out there!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter