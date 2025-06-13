A Bad Relationship Can Be So Painful That It Actually Changes What You Look Like, And This Former Girlfriend Has The Receipts

When you get into a new relationship, your life will undoubtedly change, hopefully for the better.

A bad relationship, however, can hurt you in every possible way. As this TikToker shows, it can even change the way you look.

She made a video that consisted of just two pictures.

The first one (see below) was her looking her best with a caption saying, “When I say I want a relationship but this is how the last one had me looking.”

And then it switches to her second picture, where she looks totally different.

The description in the video says, “And yes, I got rid of that trash driver man.”

So, whatever he did to her, she wasn’t happy with how it made her look.

A bad relationship can really be depressing, which can cause all sorts of physical changes.

For those who were wondering, she did title the video, “Guys it’s ok I look like the first pic now” so it sounds like she got her life back together.

The video then flips back to this first picture where she is much happier with her appearance.

It can be so hard to get out of bad or even abusive relationships, it’s good to see that this young lady managed to escape and get her life back.

Watch the full video for yourself to see just how dramatic it can be.

You can see the video here:

https://www.tiktok.com/@edenlorenia/photo/7487062579202903304

Make sure to check out the comments as well.

This person said she was allergic to her ex. Clear that is true.



This commenter wonders where people are finding such awful men.



LOL – So true.



Finding the love of your life is the best feeling in the world.

Sadly, sometimes you have to go through someone awful first.

Never stay with someone who makes you look like this.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!