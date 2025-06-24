A Bride-To-Be Explains How Her Experience Buying A Wedding Dress Turned Into A Nightmare

Oh, boy, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Vanessa posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about how her wedding dress buying experience at a David’s Bridal store turned out to be nothing short of a disaster.

Vanessa said that she was fitted for a dress at a David’s Bridal store in February and was told that the dress would arrive on March 21.

When she wasn’t notified that day, she called the store and was told it was going to be delivered the next Monday.

Vanessa waited and waited and she still never got the big call.

She called the store again and asked if she could come pick her wedding dress up on a Saturday…and that’s when she was told that the store didn’t have her dress…

In fact, it was given to another person named Vanessa.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Vanessa posted another video and said that, during another call with the David’s Bridal store, the managers gaslit her and told her that her dress never showed up at the store at all.

In another video, Vanessa said that one of the managers told her someone was going to call her the next day…but again, she heard nothing.

She called yet again and was told by a different manager that her dress had never even showed up.

Vanessa started to worry about the timeline before her approaching wedding, and the store offered her a 30% discount because of her troubles.

In the next update video, Vanessa said that she was then told a new dress would be ordered for her and the shipping would be expedited.

She told viewers that the manager was reluctant to give the tracking number for the dress and that, because her other videos about the situation went viral, people had been calling the store to voice their displeasure.

What a mess!

I don’t think she’ll be recommending this store to anyone…EVER.

