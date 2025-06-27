June 27, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Costco Shopper Found Out That The Store’s Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Its Frozen Ones

by Matthew Gilligan

frozen and rotisserie chicken

TikTok/@steelpan.guy

Yes, rotisserie chickens are awesome.

And yes, it seems like a lot of folks are just now catching on to this life-altering fact.

And this guy is one of them!

He took to TikTok to tell viewers about an interesting fact he learned about chicken sold at Costco stores, and we think you’re gonna want to hear this.

frozen chicken in a store

TikTok/@steelpan.guy

The man showed viewers the store’s frozen section and said, “What’s crazy is you can buy three whole chickens for $34. Which is, what, $11 per chicken?”

rotisserie chicken in a bag

TikTok/@steelpan.guy

The TikTokker then went to another part of Costco and showed viewers the rotisserie chickens for sale.

He said, “Meanwhile, you can get a whole cooked chicken for $7.99. Way cheaper to buy everything done for you.”

It’s as easy as that!

rotisserie chicken at a store

TikTok/@steelpan.guy

Let’s take a look at the video.

@steelpan.guy

costcos secret to make you fill your cart up

♬ original sound – Steel Pan Guy

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.21.29 PM A Costco Shopper Found Out That The Stores Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Its Frozen Ones

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.21.40 PM A Costco Shopper Found Out That The Stores Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Its Frozen Ones

And this TikTokker wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 7.22.53 PM A Costco Shopper Found Out That The Stores Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Its Frozen Ones

The chicken game is changing…are you on board yet?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter