A Costco Shopper Found Out That The Store’s Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Its Frozen Ones

Yes, rotisserie chickens are awesome.

And yes, it seems like a lot of folks are just now catching on to this life-altering fact.

And this guy is one of them!

He took to TikTok to tell viewers about an interesting fact he learned about chicken sold at Costco stores, and we think you’re gonna want to hear this.

The man showed viewers the store’s frozen section and said, “What’s crazy is you can buy three whole chickens for $34. Which is, what, $11 per chicken?”

The TikTokker then went to another part of Costco and showed viewers the rotisserie chickens for sale.

He said, “Meanwhile, you can get a whole cooked chicken for $7.99. Way cheaper to buy everything done for you.”

It’s as easy as that!

Let’s take a look at the video.

The chicken game is changing…are you on board yet?

