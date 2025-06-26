A Criminal Tried To Rob This Guy’s Store, But His Security Guard Friend Stepped In And Saved the Day

Thank goodness for great friends, huh?

I just got robbed at gunpoint… Again. “My store just got hit for the second time this week! This time I was alone. I was sitting behind the register, messing around on my phone, when I looked up to see a hooded figure walking in. This isn’t happening AGAIN, is it? Maybe he’s just got his hood on. He turned the corner, and I saw the bandana on his face. Oh no!

Robber pulls out a revolver and tells me to empty the register and give him two cartons of cigarettes. I give him the cash and go over to the cigarettes. “We’re out of those, you want something else?” “Give me Kool Menthols” “We only have one” “Ok, give it to me” I have him everything, and then everything turned around. “Put your hands in the air!”

A childhood friend of mine, who runs a security company just happened to be pulling in for some oil. I look up to see him with his gun drawn at the guy. The robber pushes his way out of the store, where my friend and the robber start grappling. I step out to inform my friend that he’s armed, turn around to go inside so I can talk to security over the PA. When I turned around, the robber’s face was bloodied up. Apparently my friend popped him in the eye brow with the muzzle of his gun. I step back outside to relay more information to 911 dispatch, and my friend told me to grab his cuffs from his truck. Local PD arrived on scene, and a gung-ho officer almost put a taser on me, luckily she didn’t have it turned on yet, or I would probably be in the hospital typing this.

The robber’s gun was apparently a BB gun, but he’s now looking at 10-25 with no priors. My other childhood friend, who runs the company with my other friend showed up around this time and I got caught up with them. I put in my two weeks notice, and am now looking at joining my friends’ security firm.”

