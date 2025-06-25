A Customer Demanded They Bag Their Groceries, So This Worker Did The Worst Job Possible

I worked at a grocery store when I was in high school, and the story you’re about to read brought back some great memories…

And those memories are mostly messing was rude customers!

It was a glorious time…

Check out what happened in this tale from Reddit!

THAT’S ILLEGAL! “This is not one of my proudest moments, but it felt really good. I was a grocery store cashier and had been for almost 2 years when this happened. I was job hunting and planning on quitting anyway so I was kinda playing it fast and loose with my filter. Our store was a ‘bag your own groceries’ place but if it was really slow, or the customer really needed help I had no problem helping them. But it was NOT part of my job and we didn’t have ‘baggers’.

This was NOT a slow day.

It was EXTREMELY busy. The only people on cash were me and my supervisor and we each had a line about ten people deep. The customer in question pushed all my buttons. Not using a divider so his **** got mixed up with the next persons, not labeling a bulk nut item so I had to send a shelf stocker back to get the code, talking on the phone while I was trying to tell him his total, throwing money all over my counter instead of placing it in my open hand. So he pays and he had about 6 items. I push his stuff to the end of the counter, toss a plastic bag on top, and move onto the next customer. I just wanted to be done with him. This guy. This ignorant GUY finally gets off his phone and SCREAMS at me: ‘HEY!!! HEEEEEEY!’ Me: Yes?! ‘WHY DID YOU NOT BAG THIS!!!!!’

Do it yourself!

Me: (simultaneously scanning the next customers groceries and talking to him) I’m sorry, we’re super busy, there’s a bag right on top you can use! ‘THAT IS NOT RIGHT!!’ Me: (actively ignoring him at this point) ‘HEY!! THIS IS CANADA!! IT IS ILLEGAL NOT TO BAG A PAYING CUSTOMERS GROCERIES IN CANADA!!!’ Me: (literally speechless, and now I’m really mad. In the time he was yelling he could’ve just done it himself and been gone) SURE THING!!!

Here you go!

I stop scanning the next customers stuff, pick up the bag, and start slamming his **** into it. Bread first, spaghetti sauce next, and then drop everything else on stop. Then I slid/pushed it all the way to the end of the counter and screamed HAVE A NICE DAY!!!! His face dropped and he grabbed his bag and left. Every other transaction went smoothly and me and my supervisor had a good laugh about it in the cash room that night. I’m probably gonna get downvotes for this one lol but if it makes you feel any better I never took another retail job and don’t plan to. I can’t deal with people like this in person all day long again.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared a story.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

It pays to be nice to the folks who bag your groceries!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.