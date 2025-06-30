A Customer Refused To Believe Wii U Games Don’t Work On The Switch, So They Bought One Anyway And Then Stormed Out When He Couldn’t Get A Full Refund

Some customers are so stubborn, they’ll ignore the truth even when it’s spelled out for them.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted on buying something you know won’t work, despite your best efforts to steer them right? Would you try to explain it to them one more time? Or would you complete the sale, knowing they’d be back?

In the following story, one video game store employee finds himself dealing with this very scenario. Here’s how it went down.

“Wii U games cannot play in a Switch. DISCS ARE NOT CARTRIDGES…” Hey guys! Another tale from the video game shop! I haven’t posted in a while, not many weirdos lately. This guy came in and wanted a Switch. Pretty normal. He got Breath of the Wild for Wii U and asked if it would play. Me: No sir. The Wii U will only use optical discs. The Switch uses small cartridges. The exact game is on the Switch, with better performance.

SG (Switch Guy): Oh. I’ll buy this. (holds up Wii U copy) I rang him up, knowing that he would be back. He did come back. SG: This game you sold me doesn’t work. Me: Sir, I told you that the Wii U games can’t be played on a Switch.

SG: I wanna refund. Me: I can also swap it out with a brand-new copy, for the Switch. I can’t give you $60 since you already opened it. It will be taken back as a pre-owned game. SG: Never MIND! storms out Customers are weird.

