Discount Tire Store Customer Talked About His Bad Experience Trying To Get His Tires Balanced

This guy is mad as hell and he’s not gonna take it anymore!

So he took to TIkTok to sound off against Discount Tire after he had a bad experience at one fo the chain’s stores.

The man told viewers he went to a Discount Tire store to get his tires balanced…but things didn’t go as planned.

The TikTokker said, “Hey Discount Tire, **** you. I’d recently gotten some big wheels for my truck off Marketplace. There’s still plenty of tread left on my tires, and they’re out of balance. So I went to Discount Tire, to try to get them balanced. I went to show up and said, ‘Hey, my tires need balancing.’ The guy’s like, ‘Give me one second.’”

He continued, “He walks out there, just feels the top of my tire. Mind you, I still got plenty of tread left on my tires. This dude just goes out there, feels across the tire, goes around the truck then comes back and says, ‘Hey man, you need tires.’ No I don’t need tires. Just balance my tires, that’s the only thing that I need, is just a simple balance.”

The TikTokker said the worker double checked and again told him that he needed new tires.

He said, “Bro, I’m not going to buy tires. It is your job to upsell me, I don’t want tires. So the whole purpose of going in there is why I wanted to get them road force balanced, which is a special kind of balancing. I go in there, obviously he’s just like, ‘Yeah man, you need new tires, but let me go talk to my manager and let me go see what we can figure out for you.’”

He continued, “On average, to road force a tire is about $35. Tell me why when this [employee] came back to me. He’s like, ‘Okay, um, yeah, we can do it but it’s going to be about $200.’ I’m sorry, I’m not paying $200 to have my tires balanced. That’s ridiculous. That was a scare tactic to get me out the door.”

The TikTokker added, “Also, Discount Tire, you will no longer be getting my business. And for anyone else that’s out there that feels like they got scammed by Discount Tire, you did. You got absolutely scammed.”

He then said, “Do you know how many times I’ve gone to Discount Tire asking for a plug in my tire because I got a nail and they’re like, ‘No man it’s too close to the sidewall, so you need a new tire.’ No, I don’t. I bet you the little Mexican tire shop down the street can do it, and sure enough, they did.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This person wasn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

He was big mad!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.