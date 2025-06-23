A Customer Was Accidentally Charged $7,000 After She Ordered A Pizza From Domino’s, And She Still Hasn’t Gotten Her Money Back

I don’t think I’m gonna ruffle any feathers here when I say that it seems like customer service across the board has gone downhill a bit over the past few years.

And this is another perfect example of that phenomenon!

A woman named Naya posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the major financial headache she’s dealing with…all because she ordered a pizza from Domino’s.

Naya said that she paid $72.53 for an order on the Domino’s Pizza website and she later got a phone call that she didn’t answer.

She explained, “I thought Domino’s was calling to ask me how the pizza was, if I enjoyed the food, whatever, so I didn’t call them back. Then I check my email, and I see an email that says that I’m over my credit limit. I thought that was weird, because I had recently paid off my credit card, and I hadn’t really made any big purchases since then. So I check my bank account, and that’s when I see that Domino’s took $7,253 instead of $72.53.”

Naya said the manager at Domino’s said they hadn’t received her payment, so she got in touch with her bank to try to figure out what was going on.

At this point, she still hasn’t had anything resolved.

Naya told viewers, “It’s been 50 days at this point. Fifty days. Every time I call, they say there are still no updates. Hasn’t been looked into yet, whatever. There’s only one person at Scotiabank now, thank God, which I only found last week, who’s kind of trying to help me. But he called me on Friday and told me that, ‘I’m calling you because I promised I would. And I promised I would give you an update. The update is that there is no update.’”

What a nightmare!

Here’s the video.

Naya posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “Basically, they said the dispute takes 30 to 60 to 90 days. So I thought when I sent the email with all the attachments and everything on April 1, they were looking into it. I didn’t want to call every single day and ask for an update. So they said it could take up to 90 days. So at the 30-day mark, I called for an update again. I didn’t call to ask if it’s been resolved.

She continued, “I understand they have to follow a process. And that’s when they told me that they hadn’t even been able to look into it yet because they’re missing documentation from you, which I thought was really unprofessional, really annoying, because at that point, I had already lost 30 days where I thought they were looking into it. Those 30 days were wasted.”

That was a pretty expensive pizza!

I would simply pass away.

