A Customer Wouldn’t Open The Door For A Delivery, So The Employee Loaded The Heavy Equipment Against Their Front Door

Folks, can’t we all come together and decide collectively that we’re going to treat delivery drivers with respect?

It’s not that hard!

But some people haven’t gotten the message yet…

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit…it might change your mind about how you treat the people who deliver your goods!

Won’t answer the door? Fine, don’t get to open it either. “Back when I was doing courier work, the company I worked for had a contract to deliver suspension upgrade kits for 4WDs. I’m talking heavy as hell leaf springs, dampers etc. So one day I have a delivery to a house, steep driveway, no way I can get my truck to it so I have to hand unload it. Before that I check to make sure someone is home, so I knock on the door and I can hear a female voice inside laughing and chatting on the phone. Hearing this I think great, someone’s home, I can do the delivery easy. Instead, what I got was knocking several times loudly with no response.

Hello?!?!

The delivery docket had the phone number of the customer, so I called him and it turned out it was his mum, and this wasn’t out of character for her. He apologised and said to leave it at the front door. Cue petty revenge. I’ve unloaded this pallet of heavy leaf springs and stacked them up against the security door ensuring the only way open the door was to clear the items from the front.

Sorry about that!

Not 10 seconds after I’ve turned and was walking back down the driveway, the door opens and she notices what’s happened. The mum starts screaming at me but I didn’t break stride or down around, just gave a lame wave and yelled have a good day. Surprisingly didn’t get a complaint.”

Just a reminder: this might happen to you if you ignore your delivery driver!

