‘POV you saved yourself.’ – A Driver Said He Sold His Audi To Carvana After The Transmission Failed

by Matthew Gilligan

a car being towed away

TikTok/@that_slow_b8.5

Will Carvana buy any vehicle, regardless of its condition?

I’m not sure about that, but, judging by this TikTok video, it doesn’t look like the company is too picky.

A man posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers how he recently sold his car to Carvana.

car on the back of a tow truck

TikTok/@that_slow_b8.5

The video shows an Audi being towed away on the back of a flatbed truck.

car being towed down a street

TikTok/@that_slow_b8.5

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV you saved yourself by selling a car with a blown transmission to Carvana.”

Maybe they’ll buy anything…?

car on the back of a tow truck

TikTok/@that_slow_b8.5

Check out the video.

@that_slow_b8.5

I think eveyone has done this #carvana #cars #carsoftiktok #foryoupage #fypシ #gatlinburg #jdm #germancars #audi #s4

♬ original sound – vikkvzn

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.40.52 AM POV you saved yourself. A Driver Said He Sold His Audi To Carvana After The Transmission Failed

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.41.08 AM POV you saved yourself. A Driver Said He Sold His Audi To Carvana After The Transmission Failed

And this person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 9.41.24 AM POV you saved yourself. A Driver Said He Sold His Audi To Carvana After The Transmission Failed

He wanted that thing gone!

And they were happy to take it.

