A Fellow Shopper Was Rude To Her At Costco, So She Followed Her Through The Store To Make Her Feel Uncomfortable

Can’t we all just get along?

It seems like a pretty easy concept, but if you spend more than 30 seconds out in public, you quickly realize that some folks just can’t get along with ANYONE.

Take a look at how this Reddit user got some petty revenge after a fellow shopper was rude to them.

So you think I’m in your way? I’ll make sure of it. “Happened at Costco yesterday. As always Costco is busy with everyone trying to pick up whatever on their way home from work. The usual carts in the way, people stopping abruptly to look at things, etc. I pick up a few things in produce. There’s a woman with her cart behind her and she’s basically taking up the entire space by the grapes as she’s making her selection while talking on the phone. I wait. She finally selects a container of grapes, puts it in her cart and moves the cart. I walk in front of the display, look at 4 containers before selecting one, and as I turn my back to put it in my cart I hear ‘Jeez, some ***** pushed in front of me to get grapes! What’s wrong with people. No manners’ to the person she’s talking with on the phone.

Huh?

To be clear I waited for her to finish and move her cart. I turned around with a ‘what is that about?’ face and she looked me in the eye and mouthed ‘I wasn’t talking about you.’ I’m the only one here and have been the only one here for 2 minutes so yes you are talking about me. She moved down the next aisle which is where I’m going too. So I decide I’ve got time and will trail her through the store since we’ll be going up and down the exact same aisles anyway.

LOL.

Every single time she stops to get something I stop right behind her like I’m waiting for that too. If she takes a little too long I let out a heavy sigh. Continually through the grocery section I’m doing this. Since I’m a short middle aged woman its not like I’m a physical threat. More like that annoying fly that won’t leave you alone. She ended up shopping quite a bit faster and basically threw things into her cart before getting in line for self check out. Hope she’ll think twice about talking **** and making things up about strangers because some of us have all the time in the world to annoy you.”

I don’t think that rude customer enjoyed being followed…

But that’s what she gets.

