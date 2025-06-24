A Grocery Store Worker Asked A Customer How They’d Be Paying, And They Got A Surprising Answer

If you work in a customer service job of any kind, you never know what you’re gonna deal with on a day-to-day basis.

Funny people, cool people…and a whole lot of CRAZY people.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Tales From Retail” page!

“I’m not paying by cash or card.” “I work at an Australian grocery store and have done so for 9 years. So I was recently working in our self-serve area, guiding people where to go and whatnot, and some machines had issues so that they were only taking card transactions, since they didn’t have enough cash in them to give change without issues. Since it’s a busy day, customers are coming through, noticing it’s crowded, and queuing at the beginning of the area. That’s fine, I use that as an opportunity to catch them and ask “are you paying by cash or card today?” in order to direct them to the right area.

Everything was fine, until..

For the most part, it’s fine, until one future wrestling star barges past the line and doesn’t see an empty spot. I tell him to go back to the queue since people are waiting, and he does, mumbling under his breath. As it comes to be his turn, I ask if he’s paying by cash or card, his response is one I’ve not heard before. “Neither,” he spits at me.

Okay…

I’m half-considering calling security by this point, but I give him the benefit of the doubt. “I’m sorry? Will you be using the cash or card facilities today?” “Neither mate, geez, I’m paying with coin, what are you, thick?” In addition to being shocked by his attitude, it took me a while to realise what the heck he just said. Sure, I get that most people equate cash with good ol’ fashioned foldin’ money, but how do you enter your adult years without realising that coins, and any other form of physical currency, is cash?”

You learn something new every day when you work in customer service…

