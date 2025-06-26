A Homeowner Found A Hidden Room When They Pulled Up Carpet in Their House

Well, this certainly sounds like the beginning of a horror movie!

A woman named Taryn posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the interesting discovery she and her family made when they did a little home renovation.

Taryn told viewers, “A few days ago, my parents decided to pull up all the carpet that was on their stairs coming up from their bedroom up to the house, and they pull up all the carpet on the stairs, and then they get to the landing, and the carpet comes up all around, and this is still sitting here.”

She showed viewers a piece of carpet that was attached to a board.

She pulled up the carpet and the board and she was shocked to find a wooden ladder leading down to a hidden room.

Taryn said, “I am really wondering what is in here and what we will find in this hidden little bunker.”

There was a box in the room with the name “Vicky” written on it…

Check out the video.

In the second video, Taryn brought some of the boxes from the hidden room out to her back porch.

In the third video, Taryn opens some of the packages from the hidden room on the back porch.

Take a look at what she found!

In the final video of the series, Taryn and her family unboxed more goodies.

Take a look and see what they found!

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker hinted that this story reminded them of The Silence of the Lambs.

And this individual has an idea…

You never know what you’re gonna find when you start rippin’ your house apart!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.