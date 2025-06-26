June 26, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Homeowner Found A Hidden Room When They Pulled Up Carpet in Their House

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of basement stairs

TikTok/@tarynmamaof3

Well, this certainly sounds like the beginning of a horror movie!

A woman named Taryn posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers the interesting discovery she and her family made when they did a little home renovation.

shot of a set of stairs

TikTok/@tarynmamaof3

Taryn told viewers, “A few days ago, my parents decided to pull up all the carpet that was on their stairs coming up from their bedroom up to the house, and they pull up all the carpet on the stairs, and then they get to the landing, and the carpet comes up all around, and this is still sitting here.”

photo of a trap door

TikTok/@tarynmamaof3

She showed viewers a piece of carpet that was attached to a board.

She pulled up the carpet and the board and she was shocked to find a wooden ladder leading down to a hidden room.

Taryn said, “I am really wondering what is in here and what we will find in this hidden little bunker.”

There was a box in the room with the name “Vicky” written on it…

stairs leading down to a secret room

TikTok/@tarynmamaof3

Check out the video.

@tarynmamaof3

What’s in this hidden room in our house? #HiddenRoom #HouseMystery #SecretRoom #ForYou #Homestead #Boxes #FamilySecrets #Reveal #Mystery

♬ original sound – Taryn34

In the second video, Taryn brought some of the boxes from the hidden room out to her back porch.

@tarynmamaof3

Part 2 – Bringing up the boxes from the secret room. #HiddenRoom #HouseMystery #ForYou #SecretRoom #Homestead #Boxes #FamilySecrets #Reveal #Mystery #Part2

♬ original sound – Taryn34

In the third video, Taryn opens some of the packages from the hidden room on the back porch.

Take a look at what she found!

@tarynmamaof3

Part 3 – Vicky’s box! Part 4 will be up soon. #HiddenRoom #HouseMystery #ForYou #SecretRoom #Homestead #FamilySecrets #Reveal #Mystery

♬ original sound – Taryn34

In the final video of the series, Taryn and her family unboxed more goodies.

Take a look and see what they found!

@tarynmamaof3

Part 4- what we found in the hidden room! #MysteryRoom #HiddenTreasures #FamilySecrets #Reveal #HiddenRoom #PanicRoom #MysteryHouse

♬ original sound – Taryn34

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 5.23.07 PM A Homeowner Found A Hidden Room When They Pulled Up Carpet in Their House

Another TikTokker hinted that this story reminded them of The Silence of the Lambs.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 5.23.29 PM A Homeowner Found A Hidden Room When They Pulled Up Carpet in Their House

And this individual has an idea…

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 5.23.41 PM A Homeowner Found A Hidden Room When They Pulled Up Carpet in Their House

You never know what you’re gonna find when you start rippin’ your house apart!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter