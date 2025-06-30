A Neighborhood Kid Dug Up Their Yard To Find Buried Treasure, So They Told His Parents To Never Let Him Do It Again. But They Fired Back That He’s Just Using His Imagination

Oh, look at that cute little kid out there digging a hole in my yard!

AITA for not letting my neighbor’s kid ruin my lawn in the name of imagination? “I live in a quiet suburban neighborhood with your standard backyard, some grass, a few old trees, a weathered shed. Nothing fancy, but I try to keep it tidy. I’m on polite-but-not-close terms with most neighbors. We wave, sometimes chat about the weather, and that’s about it.

There’s a family two doors down with a boy who’s maybe 9 or 10. Lately, he’s gone full pirate mode. I mean fully committed. Eyepatch, cardboard sword, yelling “ye be cursed” at squirrels. Honestly? Pretty wholesome. At first. Then I started noticing small holes in my yard. Just little ones near the fence. I assumed it was raccoons. But then the holes got bigger. One morning I went out and found the ground behind my shed completely torn up, with clumps of grass tossed around and a “map” pinned to the tree with a stick.

Eventually I caught him out there mid-dig. I asked him what he was doing and he straight up said, “I’m hiding my treasure. No one must know. This is the perfect hiding spot.” I told him calmly, “Hey, this is my yard. You can’t dig here.” He got a little huffy but ran off. I figured that was the end of it. Nope. Next day, there’s a new hole. Bigger. A tin lunchbox half-buried behind the shed. I dig it up and it’s full of Pokémon cards, fake jewels, toy coins, and a few crumpled five dollar bills. I bring it to his mom and explain what’s going on.

She immediately gets defensive. No apology. Just a heavy sigh and a “Well he’s just using his imagination. I think it’s sweet.” I told her I didn’t mind the creativity, just not in my yard. She rolled her eyes and said, “Can’t you just let him have this? It’s not like your grass is that nice anyway.” That one actually stunned me. I said, as politely as possible, that I didn’t want holes being dug on my property by someone else’s kid. I handed over the box and left.

That night, she sends a long text telling me I humiliated her son, crushed his imagination, and “created an environment where children can’t feel safe being children.” She said he cried for over an hour and now thinks I’m “the villain in his story.” (Her words.) I didn’t reply. I get it, he’s a kid. I didn’t yell, I didn’t shame him, and I even gave the stuff back. But I’m not thrilled about my yard being turned into a sandbox and getting insulted for not being okay with it. AITA for drawing a line and not entertaining a pirate storyline that involved my yard getting wrecked?”

