A Psychic Tried To Scam Them, So They Made Them Look Foolish In Front Of A Group Of People

I had someone read my palm exactly one time at a bar in Chicago and, after she was done, I said to myself, “I’m pretty sure this whole thing is bull ****!”

I mean, believing in psychics is fun and all, but come on…

Anyway, check out this Reddit story about a person who put a “psychic” in their place.

Get started now!

Not So Psychic. “Many many years ago, I lived in New York City. One day, during rush hour, I was caught up in the throng of people crowding the sidewalk when, out of the blue, a fortune teller ran into the crowd, grabbed my hand and said, “Would you like me to tell your fortune?”

I’ll teach you to bother me!

For once I said the right thing at the right time. I blurted out, “If you were really psychic, you’d know the answer to that,” and walked on, listening to chortles of laughter bursting out from the people around me. Thinking about it now, 40 years later, it still makes me laugh.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This individual had a story to tell.

Another reader chimed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user was impressed.

And this person weighed in.

I guess this psychic couldn’t really see the future, huh?