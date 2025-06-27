A Rental Car Customer Acted Like A Total Jerk, So This Worker Canceled His Reservation

Some people will never learn…

DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?! I PUT PEOPLE IN JAIL!! “I’ve sank the last 3 years of my life into the rental car business, literally doing everything from a management point of view, without all the fun benefits. Which also includes dealing with the crazies who expect us to know every little detail about their life. At this airport, the rental counters are located directly in front of the baggage carousal, so people can just get their bags, get their car, and be on their merry way. Our counter has two lines, one for normal customers, and one for our club members. Some customers are more priority than others, with different tiers within said priority. Then we have the top of the chain Holier Than Thou “exclusive” corporate customers. Typically, they require at least an 8 hour lead time to insure we can provide not only the right car for them, but also have upgrade options available to suit their needs.

It’s 10:00 PM, and the last flight for the night has just released. Several customers are in line, and I’m processing them as fast as I can. It’s late, everybody’s tired, so instead of the usual in depth process to try and make a sale, I’m going bare bones. Coverage? No? Bigger car? No? Cool, here’s your Toyota Yaris, have a good trip. All of a sudden, out of the corner of my eye this guy in a suit pushes his way to the front of the line. Suit: I’m here for my car, why isn’t there anybody to greet me? Me: I’m sorry sir, as you can see I’m in the middle of a rental. Do you have a reservation? Suit: My office called it in already! I’m supposed to have a Luxury car waiting for me when I get off the plane! I KNOW HOW THIS PROCESS WORKS, NOW DO YOUR JOB AND FIND MY CAR!

…I’m flabbergasted. The line of roughly 5 customers has gone quiet, all looking at this guy. Me: Firstly sir, calm down. Second, when did your company make the reservation? Suit: They made it when I got on the plane! I’m a [HIGH RENTAL LEVEL] customer! I shouldn’t have to wait for this! The customer I’m talking to at this point has slowly shifted off to the side, giving me a look of “get this nut job out of here, I’ll happily wait”. So I look up the reservation and see that we have one of the exclusive reservations…that was booked literally 20 minutes before this started. Great. Me: Well sir, it appears there was some confusion with the reservation process and it was just sent across, but if you’ll give me just a moment I’ll be happy to process this and send you on your way. Suit: About time. A few quick keystrokes later, and this pompous jerk in a suit has his rental: a Chrysler 300. Low mileage, new vehicle, luxury car. I point him towards where the car is (you can clearly see it through the glass emergency doors at the end of the terminal), he takes his key, and leaves in a huff. 15 minutes later.

Suit: (from by the exit door, approaching the counter) WHERE THE HELL IS THIS CAR?! Suit proceeds to throw the keys onto the counter. Suit: I’ve been out there for a half hour trying to find this car! You’re supposed to walk me out to it and clearly point it out to me! Me: Well sir, as I stated when I handed you the key, it’s out the exit door and to your right. Also, as I also pointed out, if you look right through those emergency doors, you can see the car. It’s right there on the side of the building. Suit: This is bull ****! He snatches his key back up and stomps off. At this point, I have one customer left, and some of the other rental counters have come around and we’re all talking about the guy. FIVE MINUTES LATER. A key is THROWN at my counter, just missing my monitor. Suit: I’m not taking this piece of **** car! I’m [EXCLUSIVE CLUB]!! Give me the Mercedes sitting outside! Me: I’m sorry sir, I can’t do that. Suit: WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU CAN’T DO THAT? I’M NOT DRIVING THIS CAR AROUND TOWN! YOU’RE GOING TO GIVE ME THAT MERCEDES OR I’LL HAVE YOUR ***! Me: Let me understand. You’re refusing to drive the vehicle that I have available for you, correct? Suit: IT’S ABOUT TIME YOU UNDERSTOOD! Me: Excellent. I start typing at my station. At this point, somebody from one of the other rental counters has called security, who are casually standing back seeing what happens. Me: Alright sir, you’re all set, have a good evening. Suit: Finally. Where’s my key?

Me: Oh no sir, you don’t seem to understand. I went ahead and cancelled your rental for you. Suit: WHAT THE HELL DO YOU MEAN YOU CANCELLED MY RENTAL?! Me: Well sir, if you would have allowed me to explain, I cannot give you the Mercedes since it isn’t our car, it’s [other rental company]’s. It’s clearly labeled as theirs, parked in their spot, everything. Second, I don’t care what level of customer you are, you are not going to walk into my place of business and speak to me the way you are. Finally, I provided you with a car, with a 20 minute lead time which is CLEARLY against the Terms and Services of the [CLUB] program, and yet you refuse to take said vehicle. Therefor, I will be terminating your reservation contract. At this point, the guy is steaming. Suit: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! YOU’RE GOING TO GIVE ME MY CAR OR ELSE! DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?! I’M A DISTRICT ATTORNEY! I PUT PEOPLE IN JAIL!! I WILL PUT YOU IN JAIL! Finally at this point security comes over and escorts the ranting lunatic away. I promptly close down shop, lock up the keys, and get the hell out of there. Lesson: When a District Attorney wants something, do everything imaginable to give it to him, or he’ll put you in jail for…something?”

