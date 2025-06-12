June 12, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Shopper Shared The Embarrassing Mistake She Made When Returning A Rotisserie Chicken To The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Those rotisserie chickens sure are a good deal, huh?

They’re cheap, it’s a lot of food, and you can make all kinds of different dishes with them…or you can just eat them like a wild animal right out of the container.

A TikTokker named Shannon posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she felt embarrassed when she went shopping for rotisserie chicken.

Shannon said she bought a rotisserie chicken at a grocery store…but she thought there was something unusual about it, so she brought it back to the store

She told viewers, “If you ever need to feel good about yourself. One time I returned a rotisserie chicken to the grocery store because it looked weird. And I was like, ‘Hey, this rotisserie chicken is deformed. Something’s wrong with it.'”

And then Shannon got the news…

She told viewers, “They looked at me, and they were like, ‘Ma’am. It’s just upside down in the container.’”

Oh…right…

Check out the video.

@styloversub

This was like 15 years ago and I just KNOW they still talk about this #rotisseriechicken

♬ original sound – style over substance

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this viewer REALLY had a story to tell!

She can never show her face in that store again…

