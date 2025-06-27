June 27, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Spark Driver Talked About How He Got Scammed On The Job. – ‘It was all dark, there was nobody there.’

No one is safe from being scammed these days…NO ONE.

So you gotta pay attention and have eyes in the back of your head when you’re out and about, no matter what you’re doing.

A Spark driver posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about he got scammed while he was on the job.

The man said, “I recently signed up for Spark and have been using them for about a month. And I like them a lot. But tonight, I got scammed.”

The driver said that using the app has been a good way to make money on the side.

He told viewers that, on the night in question, he accepted an order for $11, but he thought that something was amiss.

He said that the order was for two random items and that the store was right down the street from the delivery address.

Even though he thought it was strange, the TikTokker got the items and drove to the address.

He said, “It was all dark, there was nobody there. And it said that I needed to hand the order to the customer.”

While he was trying to get ahold of the customer, he got a phone call from someone who had information about the order, so he thought the call was from the customer service department at Spark.

The man told viewers, “They said there was something going on in the area where Spark drivers had been sharing bank information and using it for something they weren’t supposed to be using it for. And he said, ‘We need to verify that you’re not one of those drivers.’”

The TikTokker gave his account login call to the person on the phone and then he was told to bring the order back to the store.

He said, “All of it seemed totally legit, like it was Spark, until the moment that I got three notifications that my account had been drained of all the money.”

Wow, that’s scary!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person has been there.

And this viewer spoke up.

Keep your eyes peeled for scammers…because they’re everywhere!

The Sifter