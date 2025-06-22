A TikTokker Said Her Daughter’s Bank Decided What Color Car She Could Buy. – ‘She wanted a black car. But the banks pick what you can get.’

Well, this is odd…

A woman named Kimberly posted a video on TikTok and claimed that the color of the car her daughter was going to get would not be determined by her…but by her bank.

Kimberly laughed and told viewers, “She wanted a black car. But the banks pick what you can get…it’s orange.”

The TikTokker said that she likes the color of the car, but that she thinks it was a funny choice.

Here’s the video.

@kim_ilovegod She loves her new car not sold on the color but she’s happy 💖God is good! ♬ original sound – Kimmy

Kimberly posted a follow-up video and broke down what happened.

She said that the bank approved a set amount for a car loan and some car colors cost more than others.

If her daughter wanted an upgraded color, they would have had to pay for that out of pocket.

Kimberly told viewers, “The bank did not choose the color of her car. The dealership gave us the vehicle according to what they were willing to work with her on.”

She added, “No one got scammed. No one got played. We can always wrap it and change the color.”

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a funny comment.

This individual chimed in.

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s a new one…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.