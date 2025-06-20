A Vehicle Was Brought In For Being Too Noisy, But Then They Told Her That Her Husband Had Switched Her Tires

I’ll be honest, I know nothing about cars. Which is why when it comes to my car, I just don’t mess with anything.

If you DO choose to mess around, you might just find out, like in this video from TikTok user @bnbcheckouts:

“Customer complained there’s ‘too much road noise.'”

“Um…”

“…no ****.”

The diagnosis?

These are not appropriate tires for this kind of driving.

They look cool, but they’re not useful.

Not quite errand-running tires, you see.

Still. They DO look cool.

