June 20, 2025 at 8:48 am
A Vehicle Was Brought In For Being Too Noisy, But Then They Told Her That Her Husband Had Switched Her Tires
by Ben Auxier
I’ll be honest, I know nothing about cars. Which is why when it comes to my car, I just don’t mess with anything.
If you DO choose to mess around, you might just find out, like in this video from TikTok user @bnbcheckouts:
“Customer complained there’s ‘too much road noise.'”
“Um…”
“…no ****.”
@bnbcheckouts
#gmc #yukon #at4 #cars #tahoe #tires #help #cartok
The diagnosis?
These are not appropriate tires for this kind of driving.
They look cool, but they’re not useful.
Not quite errand-running tires, you see.
Still. They DO look cool.
