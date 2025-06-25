A Walmart Customer Caught A Worker Going Through Her Glove Compartment When She Brought Her Car In For An Oil Change

I guess some people just can’t keep their hands to themselves…

A woman named Kenz posted a video on TikTok and talked about the uncomfortable experience she had when she brought her car to a Walmart store for an oil change.

Kenz said, “Guys, I just had my oil changed at Walmart. And they gave me this like little tag to scan to see the progress of my oil change.”

She was told the work would take around a half-hour, but she kept receiving error messages when she scanned the tag that was supposed to update her about the progress on her car.

Kenz told viewers, “But I scanned the little tag throughout the day. Mind you, it was there for like four hours. And I kept scanning the tag to see, like, is it almost done? Is it almost done? And it wasn’t working.”

The TikTokker got tired of waiting and went back to the Walmart store to see what was going on.

Kenz continued, “So, I just went there to go see what’s going on, and I probably should’ve called, but I just showed up. Had my boss take me to go pick up my car. And when I got there, some dude was going through my glovebox.”

She then said, “And I like walked up all slow and he was like, ‘Is this your car?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.”

Kenz said that the worker told her that the employee who check her in didn’t do it the right way and they lost her information. The worker said they didn’t have her name or her phone number and they were going through her glove compartment to find out how she was.

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

That was pretty sketchy!

