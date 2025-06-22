An Employee Got A Call From A Customer, But They Later Realized It Was An AI Bot

Folks, I don’t want to scare you…

Today I realized I live in the future. “I got a call at work today. A woman called me claiming to be Google Maps, and she wanted to know our opening hours. We went through what hours we were open for weekdays, clarified the weekends, and said goodbye.

She never told me her name, and her responses were a bit odd, but I put it down to a language/cultural barrier (though she spoke very clearly in English) as her accent was Southeast Asian and I live in Australia. It was otherwise unremarkable. I told the Store Manager (I’m the Assistant Manager), and his first response was “Was it a person?” I said “Yeah, of course.”

He said “Are you sure?” Then it dawned on me. I checked Google and our hours were already updated, but one day was slightly wrong. It’s logistically impossible to have the manpower to call every establishment and confirm their opening hours.

I wasn’t talking to someone from Google Maps. I was talking TO GOOGLE MAPS. I was talking to a computer, and I had absolutely no idea. Wow.”

