A Worker Said That Her Boss Is The Real-Life Michael Scott From “The Office”

I have a feeling that there are a lot of people out there who think that the Michael Scott character from The Office is just like their boss.

Heck, I’m one of them!

An old boss of mine who shall remain nameless really does remind me of Michael and I laugh every time the show is on because of the similarities.

A woman named Jade posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she thinks she works for the real-life Michael Scott.

And I think Jade might be on to something!

The videos of her boss from the office show her boss doing all kinds of things like Michael Scott, such as wearing an at-home facial mask and popping balloons.

Jade’s video also showed her boss getting a vaccine with no shirt on, walking around the office with a little microphone, and, of course, sporting a mug that Michael Scott would be proud of.

Hey, she even used the theme music from The Office!

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this individual spoke up.

This sure looks like a fun place to work!

