June 25, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Worker Said That Her Boss Is The Real-Life Michael Scott From “The Office”

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of an older man

TikTok/@ruefromshein

I have a feeling that there are a lot of people out there who think that the Michael Scott character from The Office is just like their boss.

Heck, I’m one of them!

An old boss of mine who shall remain nameless really does remind me of Michael and I laugh every time the show is on because of the similarities.

A woman named Jade posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she thinks she works for the real-life Michael Scott.

man wearing a facial mask

TikTok/@ruefromshein

And I think Jade might be on to something!

The videos of her boss from the office show her boss doing all kinds of things like Michael Scott, such as wearing an at-home facial mask and popping balloons.

man holding a coffee mug

TikTok/@ruefromshein

Jade’s video also showed her boss getting a vaccine with no shirt on, walking around the office with a little microphone, and, of course, sporting a mug that Michael Scott would be proud of.

Hey, she even used the theme music from The Office!

man dancing in his office

TikTok/@ruefromshein

Check out the video.

@ruefromshein

a walking HR nightmare but he’s seriously the best boss ❤️ #corporate #worktok #fyp

♬ The Office (Main Theme) – Knightsbridge

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 12.16.06 PM A Worker Said That Her Boss Is The Real Life Michael Scott From The Office

Another TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 12.16.39 PM A Worker Said That Her Boss Is The Real Life Michael Scott From The Office

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 01 at 12.17.06 PM A Worker Said That Her Boss Is The Real Life Michael Scott From The Office

This sure looks like a fun place to work!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter