After Barely Seeing Their Father Through Childhood, This Eldest Sibling Is Suddenly Burdened With Him Later In Life

AITA when my dad had a stroke in the fall and my siblings completely dumped the situation on my hands? My parents got separated right after I was born and my dad was never present in my life. I’d see him ever so often but I was raised solely by my mom. My dad ended up getting remarried and had two more kids who are my half siblings, though none of us really talk to each other. At any rate, my dad had a major stroke in the fall and was incoherent for a long time. He’s come a long way and is doing so much better so it’s time for him to leave the hospital and go into an assisted living home.

When he first had his stroke, I volunteered to be his proxy and power of attorney as I am the oldest out of my siblings. My half sister insisted that she be his proxy as she wanted to have him transferred to where she lives so she can take care of him. Long story short, as things started progressing forward with his transfer, my sister went MIA on not only me but the hospital and eventually informed the hospital that this is all too much for her and it’s now all fallen into my lap. So my dad is now moving to a facility near me. In all honesty, I do not want him to be near me. He has a lot of issues and I just don’t want to deal with it. But at the end of the day he’s my dad, so I’m taking this on.

I just found out that I need to transfer him to the facility, and he’s 10 hours away from me round trip driving. I do not have my own car and would need my mom to assist in transporting him. She doesn’t want to and to be honest, I do not blame her. Their marriage ended badly and she shouldn’t have to deal with this. In all honesty, I do not want to do that drive to get him either, but apparently my sister committed to picking him and now that she’s out of the picture it’s falling on me. I’m just really upset because this was all thrown at me, with me having no say in the matter.

My two half siblings have nothing to do with the situation at all, and they grew up living with him. He was even living with my half brother at the time of his stroke. They’ve completely washed their hands of him, and I have to deal with all of this. My dad hasn’t even spoken to my sister in six months… she won’t answer his calls and won’t answer mine either. I feel so bad cause he is my dad but there’s a near 0% chance I’m going to be able to drive 10 hours to get him.

Part of me feels like I’m obligated to, and I’m being a bad person if I don’t. But at the same time, selfishly I do not want to drive that far and don’t even have my own car. I have so much going on in my own life right now, from my own health problems to having career issues to struggling with finding my future wife etc. Having to deal with this situation on top of everything else I’m dealing with right now is too much. AITA?

