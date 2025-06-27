An Attractive Woman Thought She Could Get Away With Shoplifting, But A Manager Stepped In And Caught Her

Some people think the rules don’t apply to them in life…

Shoplifting and You: Rule 1 – Don’t Be Attractive. “This story took place on the weekend in the consumer electronics store I work at here in Australia. This story will be told through the eyes of my assistant manager, the way he has told every single person in the store since it happened. Our store consists of a male-dominant sales floor, and we’re all pretty close. Most of us are in committed relationships but it is our job to approach every customer as they enter the store, from the most homely to the downright gorgeous. This particular “customer” falls into the latter category. Our assistant manager, we’ll call him Tim, falls into the typical assistant manager archetype – overweight, single, can’t grow a mustache, but heaven helps him he tries.

This lady was HOT.

So it’s Saturday morning in the store, right before our busy period. This young lady enters the store and immediately catches the eye of most of our sales force. She’s tall, slim, busty, blonde hair and dressed rather revealingly. For all you Northern Hemispherians out there, remember how Australia is in Spring at the moment which means we get average temperatures of about 25C-30C (77F-86F). This young lady was wearing a crop top and short cut off denim shorts. This is important information to the story, I swear. She comes in and makes her way over to the Fitbit display. Has a bit of a look when the first sales associate approaches. She’s fine browsing thanks, so the associate leaves her alone. He leaves to tell everyone else “Dude, check out the hot chick in Fitbits!” Within about ten or fifteen minutes, the whole sales floor has done a lap and checked her out. Tim however has not left his glass office and has not taken his eyes off her. He is not being discrete at all but I don’t think this girl notices.

No, you didn’t!

She makes her way over to the Bluetooth speakers and starts inspecting a UE Boom speaker. She looks around and notices nobody seems to be nearby, doesn’t see Tim staring, and shoves a speaker in her handbag. Now our speakers are a high theft item and are covered in security things that will beep on her way out so it was clear she was planning on bolting, but the second that speaker was in her bag, Tim was on his feet. He rushes over to her before she could make a move and starts talking about how great the UE Booms are! They’re fantastic! Did you hear it in action? Here, let me demo it for you! Do you have your phone on you? Let’s pair it up and have a listen!! The girl nervously pulls out her phone and goes into her Bluetooth settings. Tim grabs her phone and says It’ll be quicker if I do it! Pairs up the phone, plays a song, and let’s her hear it. You like that? You wanna grab one? No worries!

He gave it to her!

He still has her phone and says, Tell you what, if you wanna grab one today you can buy that one in your handbag. Then I’ll give you your phone back. Or you can put it back and you can be on your way. All of a sudden the girl had “every intention of buying it but not after the way she’s been treated today” and pulls it out of her bag, puts it back, snatches her phone and storms out. Tim is feeling pretty proud of himself. Stopped a shoplifter. It was a good day for Tim.”

I guess being attractive doesn’t allow you to get away with everything…

